Hyderabad: 2 GHMC officials held over fingerprint cloning fraud

After learning to clone thumb impressions from YouTube, the GHMC supervisors made thumb prints of sanitation workers who did not even attend work and marked their attendance to claim their wages

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 6:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: 2 GHMC officials held over fingerprint cloning fraud
Hyderabad: 2 GHMC officials held over fingerprint cloning fraud (Screengrab)

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday, March 1, apprehended two officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) over alleged wage robbery through a fingerprint cloning scam.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

As many as 35 synthetic fingerprints, along with two attendance biometric devices, were also seized from them. Over the last two years, the duo has diverted Rs 80 lakh, police said.

After learning to clone thumb impressions from YouTube, the GHMC supervisors made thumbprints of sanitation workers who did not even attend work and marked their attendance to claim their wages.

MS Education Academy

The accused, identified as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation sanitation supervisors P Shivaiah Umesh and J Shivaram allagedly cloned the thumb impressions of sanitation workers by pressing their thumbs onto a layer of candle wax and creating duplicate fingerprints using M-Seal, Fevicol, Dendrite glue, or wax.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Police seize truck involved in MLA Lasya Nanditha’s accident

According to official sources, the sanitation workers were made to press their thumbs onto candle wax. After that, they poured Fevi gum on the wax to take the print. They used this layer containing the worker’s thumb impression to mark their attendance on the biometric scanner for absentees.

The interrogation revealed that the accused had been cheating for the last two years, and every day at least 20 workers would not show up for each shift, causing a loss of Rs 3.6 lakh every month and Rs 43.2 lakh for one year. Since both officials have been doing the fraud for the last two years, the figures come around Rs 86.4 lakh, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st March 2024 6:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button