Hyderabad: 2 held by Cyberabad police for visa fraud

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police here arrested two persons for scamming several people after falsely promising them long-term foreign visa extensions. The visa fraud came to light after one of the victims approached the police, following which an investigation into the case revealed the entire operation.

According to the Cyberabad police, the two accused have been identified as Arjun Reddy, 38, and Anjaiah Reddy, 45. Both of the, are natives of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, and have been charged under various sections including 66-D of the IT Act, 2000, for the visa fraud.

Arjun, who was the alleged mastermind of the scam, along with Anjaiah collected lakhs of rupees from gullible people by promising them to secure long term visa extensions. The complainant who approached the police had sought the same for her daughter and was also promised a refund in case it did not happen.

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However, after receiving payments, both the accused would give false updates, collect personal documents under the guise of visa processing, and later demand additional payments. Eventually they would stop responding to the victims.

After their arrest, the police recovered Rs 9.6 lakhs from them. The Cyberabad police has also asked the public to exercise caution while approaching anyone or agency offering such services. “Verify the credentials of any individual or agency offering visa or immigration services. Never transfer money based solely on assurances received through social media, WhatsApp, or telephone calls. Insist on proper receipts and documentary proof before making payments,” it stated.

In case of fraud, the police has also asked the public to report it to 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal www.cybercrime.gov.in.