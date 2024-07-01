Hyderabad: 2 held for murdering Saudi returnee over extra-marital affair

Hyderabad: Police apprehended two individuals on Sunday, June 30, for allegedly murdering a 31-year-old Saudi returnee over an extra-marital affair in Manchirevula, Narsingi.

The accused have been identified as the victim’s wife, Seema, and her paramour, Arif, who work as photographers.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Narsingi police station stated, “After the victim went abroad, the accused met Seema at an event, and they grew close. They eventually engaged in an extra-marital relationship over the past few years. Fifteen days ago, the victim, Syed Hidayat Ali, returned and took his wife, Seema, to Manchirevula by car. Arif allegedly recorded explicit content and threatened to post it online, demanding money from the victim.”

He further added, “The victim agreed to pay, but when the accused took him to a deserted area, a physical altercation ensued during which Arif stabbed the victim to death and strangled him.”

According to local media reports, the victim, Syed Hidayat Ali had been working as an engineer in Saudi Arabia. The incident occurred between noon and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.

Additionally, the police official mentioned, “A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing.”

As revised criminal laws have been enforced nationwide, the reports clarify that if the date of crime is before July 1, then they will be tried under old laws (IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act).