Hyderabad: 2 held for stealing items worth Rs 2L from Dy CM’s residence

Officials recovered Rs 2.2 lakh in cash, a 100 gram gold coin, silver items, and foreign currency

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Hyderabad: Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly stealing valuables from the residence of deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Banjara Hills. Officials recovered Rs 2.2 lakh in cash, a 100-gram gold coin, silver items, and foreign currency.

The suspects, identified as Roshan Kumar Mandal and Uday Kumar Thakur, are both from Bihar. According to reports, family members discovered the burglary and informed Bhatti, who subsequently alerted the police.

Kharagpur GRP officials apprehended the duo during routine checks after their movements appeared suspicious. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

The accused will be presented before a local court in Kharagpur before being brought to Hyderabad on a prisoner’s transit warrant, as a case has been registered against them in Banjara Hills

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 27th September 2024 9:03 pm IST

