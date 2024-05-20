Hyderabad: 2 including Panchayat Sec held by ACB over bribe

The accused officers were arrested by the ACB based on a complaint.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th May 2024 4:22 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught two government employees including a Panchayath Secretary red-handed when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 35,000 for doing their official work.

Radhika Reddy, Secretary, Gram Panchayath, Nanajpur village, Ranga Reddy district, demanded the amount from Mohd Barkath Ali, through Balraj Bill, a collector for allotment of house numbers and for allowing the construction of a compound wall. The property of Barkath Ali is located at Nanajpur Shamshabad mandal, said the ACB,

The accused officers were arrested by the ACB based on a complaint from Barkath Ali. Radhika Reddy and Balraj were produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases. The case is under investigation.

