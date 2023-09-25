Hyderabad: 2 killed as under-construction slab falls in Pahadishareef

Three other workers were also injured during the mishap.

Published: 25th September 2023 11:03 am IST
Hyderabad: The slab of a building under construction caved in Pahadishareef on Sunday, leading to the death of two construction workers.

Three other workers were also injured during the mishap and the condition of two among them is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the incident took place at a construction site at Jalpally when the workers were laying a slab on the double-storied building.

The deceased Jagadish aged 46, a native of Bihar, and Akash Singh aged 40, a native of Uttar Pradesh were working along with a group of labourers when the incident took place.

On receiving the information, the Pahadishareef police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital for treatment.

Additionally, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a case has reportedly been registered against the contractor and a probe into the case is underway.

