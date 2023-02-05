Hyderabad: 2 killed in ghastly road accident at Outer Ring Road

The accident took place in Medchal Malkajgiri district under the Keesara police station limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 5th February 2023 7:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a ghastly road accident, two persons were killed and eight others were injured on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Two cars collided resulting in the accident.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Critical biodiversity points to be identified by GHMC

A Mercedes-Benz car coming from Ghaktesar lost control and hit the divider and then rammed into a cab coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the ORR. Fire broke out and the two cars were completely damaged.

The accident took place in Medchal Malkajgiri district under the Keesara police station limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button