Hyderabad: 2 killed in ghastly road accident at Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: In a ghastly road accident, two persons were killed and eight others were injured on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Two cars collided resulting in the accident.

A Mercedes-Benz car coming from Ghaktesar lost control and hit the divider and then rammed into a cab coming from the opposite direction on the other side of the ORR. Fire broke out and the two cars were completely damaged.

The accident took place in Medchal Malkajgiri district under the Keesara police station limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The police registered a case and took up further investigation.