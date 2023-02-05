Hyderabad: Critical biodiversity points to be identified by GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will map out a Local Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (LBSAP) to identify critical ecosystems in the system within one year.

According to a release, the cost is estimated to be Rs 22.81 lakh.

The main aim of LBSAP is to identify various ecosystems around the city and study their benefits and threats by undertaking extensive stakeholder consultations. GHMC is looking for organizations and agencies that will help them.

Interested organizations or agencies can apply by submitting a proposal to the GHMC after conducting extensive primary and secondary research work.