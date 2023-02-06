Hyderabad: 2 men drown in Shameerpet lake; search on for bodies

Hyderabad: A man who went fishing at Shameerpet Lake along with his friend drowned on Monday afternoon.

Shaik Jahangir, 42, a resident of Musheerabad along with his brother Shabuddin and three friends went to the spot carrying fishing line and other equipment in the morning.

In the afternoon, Jahangir got inside the lake after sensing he had trapped a fish in the fishing line and went to check it.

“Jahangir slipped into the water and, noticing it, Shabuddin went to rescue him but failed,” said SHO Shameerpet police station, V Sudheer Kumar.

The police who got information went to the spot and started efforts to retrieve the body. The operation continued till late evening and later stopped due to darkness.

The police will resume the efforts to trace the body in the morning after sunshine.