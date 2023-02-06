Hyderabad: ASPIRE invites applicants for start-up launcher program

Hyderabad: The ASPIRE at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ, a start-up kick starter have invited applications for the start-up launcher programme.

According to a press release, the three months programme will have a combination of master classes and one-on-one mentorship (both online and offline). The programme covers PoC/ Idea/ Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Models, MVP, Regulatory Compliances, Go-to-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding, Business Plan & Pitch deck.

Well-established entrepreneurs, industrialists and investors will be mentors and bring out the entrepreneurs of tomorrow through a structured programme. Students, researchers, innovators, SMEs, professionals, techies, consultants, etc are qualifed to attend the programme.

The programme has already mentored and supported over 250 start-up founders. The new batch will commence on March 4 and run through May 27. The method of selection is based on the innovative ideas presented.

The last date for submitting applications on the website tezaccelator.com is February 15. For any information or support write to tez.co.in@gmail.com or call 7660857600.