Hyderabad: 2 minors among 4 held for stealing motorcycles

Hyderabad: Four people including two juveniles were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in the city on Friday.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (South East) team recovered seven motorcycles worth Rs 3.5 lakh from them.

Shaik Mustafa, 21, a resident of Hussainialam and Mohammed Afsar, 28, a resident of Santoshnagar with two juvenile accomplices had stolen motorcycles parked at public places and near houses in Khairatabad, Falaknuma, I S Sadan, Bandlaguda and Hussainialam police station limits.

“All of them belong to the economically backward class and stole the vehicles to use the money to spend lavishly,” said DCP (OSD) Task Force, P Radhakishan Rao.