Hyderabad: 2 Nigerian nationals among 5 held with 200 g cocaine

Hyderabad: In yet another high profile drug bust case, the Cyberabad police and the TG Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) arrested five drug peddlers. They seized 199 grams of cocaine worth Rs. 35 lakh, two passports, two bikes, 10 cell phones and other materials from them.

The arrested Onuoha Blessing alias Joana Gomes, 31, native of Nigeria, Azeez Noheem Adeshola, 29, from Nigeria, Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, 31, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, 42, and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef, 36, all Indian nationals.

Rakul Preet’s brother detained

Actor Aman Preet Singh, who is brother of famous actor Rakul Preet, is among a few customers who have been detained by the police for questioning. “Among the 13 customers identified, six of them were apprehended and they had tested positive for use of cocaine. During the investigation, if we come to know any of the customers have sold drugs to anyone then automatically, they will be treated as peddlers,” said Ch. Srinivas Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad).

The five persons were sourcing cocaine from Nigeria and supplying it to the customers in the city. Allam Satyam had supplied around 2.6 kilograms of cocaine in the last six months to the consumers.

Onuoha originally had a passport issued in Nigeria originally. To conceal her identity she managed to get another passport from Republic of Guine – Bissau (West Africa) with a fake name Joana Gomes and came to India in 2018. The other passport was meant to be used to escape from India in case police tried to catch her, said the DCP.

Azeez Noheem had come to India on a student visa in 2014 and is a close associate of Ebuka Suzee, who is currently absconding. The police suspect he might have escaped from the country after the recent crackdown.

The local peddler, Allam Satyam had supplied around 2.6 kilograms of cocaine in the last six months to the consumers. He was sourcing the drugs from Azeez and Ebuka Suzee at a lower price and selling to customers at a higher price. Varun Kumar, joined Allam Satyam in the illicit operations and both of them earned huge money through the trade.

The police identified certain bank accounts operated by the drug peddlers and froze the accounts.