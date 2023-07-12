Hyderabad: 2 Peerzadiguda municipal corp officials fall into ACB trap

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught two employees of Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a municipal contractor.

Acting on a complaint, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught sanitary inspector, K Janaki, of Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, when she demanded and accepted the bribe amount, through an office subordinate, R Saroja, from the complainant N Sriramulu, a contractor.

“Janaki demanded the bribe from the contractor through Saroja for clearing a cheque for the amount of Rs 20,000 to be paid to the contractor for supplying footwear and undertaking other works to the corporation,” said ACB officials.

The officials Janaki and Saroja were produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Hyderabad.