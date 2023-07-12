Hyderabad police arrest house burglar in Nacharam

Hyderabad: A house burglar who was involved in several burglaries was arrested by the Nacharam police on Wednesday. The police recovered gold ornaments and silver rings from him.

The accused, C Deepak, 28, broke into the rented house of Sandeep Singh, a resident at Babanagar in Nacharam.

“Deepak then broke the almirah lock and decamped with two gold chains, a finger ring, a bracelet and silver anklets,” said Nacharam sub-inspector, Kumara Swamy.

The police arrested Deepak, suspicious of his activities, following the burglary at Sandeep’s house.

He was taken into custody and admitted to the burglary during interrogation. The police recovered the property from his possession and he was produced before the court.