Hyderabad: 2 rowdy sheeters held for brutal murder at Shahalibanda

Hyderabad: Two persons were taken into custody by the Shahalibanda police for their alleged involvement in the murder of Faqruddin alias Shimlan, reported at Kalapather on the night on June 19.

Fakhruddin was killed while at least four others were injured. One of the injured persons named Wajid is battling for life at Osmania General Hospital and another person named Qamaruddin was discharged after first aid.

The police maintained that the attack on Fakhruddin took place because of the closeness of his brother Wajid and Qamaruddin to one slain rowdy sheeter Shanoor Ghazi.

The two rowdy sheeters of Kalapather police station, Asad and Anwar, along with their associates attacked several people with knives and sticks near Fatima Hospital and Bilal Nagar on Wednesday night.

Fakhruddin died on the spot while the others suffered injuries in the brutal attacks. The police Kalapather police were confused for close to four hours over the jurisdiction (due to the location) of the spot of the offence and after intervention of senior officials, the Shahalibanda police booked a case.

There are conflicting versions coming about the motive of the attack as local residents pointed out the Asad and gang were indulging in unruly behavior in the localities and targeting people found on roads.