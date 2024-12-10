Hyderabad: 2 students injured in dog attack at Koti Women’s College

Pranavi and Ankita were chased and attacked by the dogs; they sustained grevious injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th December 2024 10:45 am IST
Two students injured in dog attack at Koti Women's College in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Two students were injured during a dog attack at the Koti Women’s College in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 8.

The injured students were identified as Pranavi and Ankitha. During the attack, Pranavi slipped causing damage to her ears, and another girl Ankitha got injuries on her forehead. The incident occurred when the students panicked upon seeing a pack of dogs and began to run.

Pranavi and Ankita were chased and attacked by the dogs; they sustained grievous injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read
Stray dog bites 11 children in Telangana’s Nizamabad

On December 7, a rabid stray dog in Telangana’s Nizamabad district went on a biting spree and injured 11 children, all of whom were under the age of 12.

 

