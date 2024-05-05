Hyderabad: 2 youngsters drown in Jalpally lake at Padadishareef

Hyderabad: Two youngsters who had gone for fishing at the Jalpally lake in Pahadishareef met with their unfortunate demise after accidentally drowning in the water body on Sunday afternoon.

Abdul Wahab (17), and Nahadi (18), along with three other friends went to the Jalpally Tank for fishing. The two, in spite of now knowing how to swim had ventured into the water. Both of them drowned by the time help came, said the police..

Friends of Wahab and Nahadi informed other locals in the area about the incident soon after they drowned, and the Pahadishareef reached the Jalpally lake along with other rescue teams. Personnel from the GHMC Disaster Response Force(DRF) and State DRF teams were also alerted and they reached the spot. Efforts to trace and retrieve the bodies are currently underway.