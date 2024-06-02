Hyderabad: 21-year-old found dead under suspicious circumstances

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a lodge in Kachiguda on Saturday, June 1.

The victim has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Uppuguda. According to the reports, he arrived at the lodge around 7 pm on Saturday night. At midnight, he was discovered hanging in his room.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for a postmortem examination. The police are currently verifying the CCTV footage and his call logs.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.