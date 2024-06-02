Telangana: Drunk man axes wife to death during quarrel over food

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Maroni, died on the spot when the accused, Delu, attacked her with an axe on Friday night

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a man for axing his wife to death during a quarrel over food at Mamidigudem village in Kasipet mandal of Mancherial district on Saturday, June 1.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Maroni, died on the spot when the accused, Delu, attacked her with an axe on Friday night. After the incident, Delu informed one of his sons about the murder and fled the scene. He was arrested on Saturday.

Delu confessed to the murder, stating he killed his wife in a fit of rage after an argument over the quality of food she had prepared. He admitted that he was intoxicated at the time of the attack.

According to the police, Delu had been frequently arguing with Maroni over the past few weeks. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2024 5:34 pm IST

