Hyderabad: 22-year-old man booked for dialling 100 to order beer

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old school dropout called the Doultabad police in the wee hours of May 6 and asked them to get him two beers as all the wine shops were closed.

Janigala Madhu, hailing from Narsapur Village, Doultabad Mandal, also argued with the police that they are public servants who should be addressing the needs of the people and bringing him beer is also a need.

On May 5, Madhu had come to Goka Faslabad to attend a wedding and around 2 am on Friday called up the police and said that he was being attacked by a group of people and sent an SOS message. A night patrol team in the premises rushed to his house, however, they found him to be safe and in an inebriated state.

The police collected his details and registered a case against him. On Friday, a sobered up Madhu along with his father were summoned to the police station where they were counselled.

The Doultabad SI V Ramesh Kumar has urged people to not misuse the Dial 100 service and use it only to flag a genuine reason.