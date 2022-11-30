Hyderabad: 23-yr-old arrested for sexually assaulting former coworker

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old private employee filed a complaint with the Rajendranagar police, stating that her former coworker, 23, had sexually assaulted and abused her on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, a web designer, had made friends with the victim by claiming to be in love with her. She claimed that a few months ago, the accused took her to his room in Rajendranagar’s Sun City neighbourhood and forced her to have sex against her will. He then continued to take advantage of the girl by offering to marry her, according to Rajendranagar police.

The victim brought up the subject of marriage and addressed the accused when he began to avoid her. She did, however, file a police report after the accused left the home. “Tuesday saw the arrest of the accused after we had sent the victim for a medical checkup. Later, he was placed on judicial remand,” Rajendranagar Inspector Nagendra Babu stated.

Police filed a rape case based on the complaint under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC&ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act. The accused has been taken into custody.

According to guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in cases involving sexual assault, the victim’s identity has not been made public in order to respect her privacy.