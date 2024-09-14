Hyderabad: 23-yr-old jumps off a building, dies

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman died after jumping from the fifth floor of a building at Ramnagar Musheerabad on Saturday afternoon.
Sana Begum, a resident of Ramnagar went to the fifth floor of Giri Shikhara Apartments near Ramnagar cross roads and while speaking over the phone jumped from the building.
She died on the spot. On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.
A case is registered. Further investigations are on.
The police are trying to ascertain the reason that prompted the woman to end her life.