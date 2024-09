Hyderabad: The body of a youngster was found dead inside an underground water tank in the parking area of an apartment at Jawahar Nagar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Friday, September 13.

The police identified the deceased as Naveen, 21, a resident of Shanti Nagar.

The police are presently investigating whether it was a murder or an accident, as injuries were found on Naveen’s body.