Hyderabad: 250 three-wheelers distributed to physically challenged in Patancheru

Hyderabad: As many as 250 three-wheeler vehicles were distributed to the physically challenged at Mythri Grounds in Patancheru on Tuesday.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao said that the physically challenged people in the state were given Rs 3016 as pension in comparison to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress giving Rs 500 to Rs 600 as pensions to the disabled.

Speaking at the distribution event, Harish Rao appreciated MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy for coming up with the gesture.

Lauding the Telangana government’s initiative of uninterrupted power supply to industries in order to ensure they function in three shifts, the minister said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had changed the face of the Patancheru area.

“Efforts are being made to make the area pollution free by only permitting green industries, banning polluted industries,” said Harish Rao.

“The Medical Device Park and LED Park were part of efforts to set up non-polluted industries in the Patancheru area,” added the minister.

Underling the fact that Patencheru constantly used to face drinking water supply disruption, Harish Rao held that the area now has access to fresh water around the clock.