Hyderabad: 28 MMA fighters to take part in national championship

Hyderabad: 28 fighters from the state including three officials are set to participate in the fifth MMA India National Championship 2022. The competition will take place at Neemuch, in Madhya Pradesh (MP) from May 19 to May 22 said Telangana association of mixed martial arts (TAMMA).

The 28 competitors will participate under different weight categories.

“MMA is a non-Olympic sport, so there is no financial support from the government,” said Sheik Khalid, Indian team’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) coach.

“When MMA started growing in India, we were able to invite foreign coaches to the club to teach us MMA. Our students also learned a lot as they participated in bigger competitions.” said Sheik Khalid, who belongs to the city.

Sheik Khalid said that Hyderabad is leading the way in MMA for the whole country as TAMMA organizes four to five national and state-level events per year.

Names of the fighters along with the category they’re participating in: