Hyderabad: 3 arrested for helping ex-MLA’s son flee country

Hyderabad: Panjagutta police have arrested three people for helping Raheel Shakeel, son of former Bodhan MLA Amir Shakeel, flee the country. The accused, identified as Asif, Arbaaz and Sohail work at the house of Amir Shakeel.

Raheel Shakeel alias Sohail, in drunken condition, had hit a police barricade in front of Praja Bhavan at Begumpet in wee hours of December 24. He was taken to the police station from where he allegedly escaped.

Punjagutta SHO Durga Rao, who was on duty at the police station at the time was suspended by Hyderabad Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy for colluding with the MLA and allowing his son to escape. In place of Raheel, another person was made accused in the FIR. The case was later handed over to YV Rao, ACP Panjagutta.

The police investigation have revealed Raheel went to Mumbai by road from where he flew to Dubai. A lookout circular has been issued by police.

Police sources said that former MLA Aamir Shakeel and his relatives Zakariya and Shahed have been made accused in the case.