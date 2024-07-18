Hyderabad: 3 booked for making reels with jailed friend in Bandlaguda PS

Hyderabad: A video clip of a man accused in a POCSO case in the lockup of the Bandlaguda police station conversing with another person allegedly involved in the case of a missing minor girl has been circulated widely on social media platforms.

The incident took place on Monday evening, July 15 and a case was registered the following day. Meanwhile, the ‘reel’ posted on the Instagram account has garnered many views.

The video, which featured a musical score to enhance its cinematic appeal, was shared on social media platforms and quickly gained widespread attention. However, the public’s reaction was one of outrage and criticism directed at the police for their perceived lack of responsibility in handling the situation depicted in the video.

According to the police, the case was registered against all three persons involved: the two shown in the video and the one filming it on the charge of illegal trespassing. Reports stated the accused are friends with each other.

The police have booked the three men under Sections 329(4), 324 (4) r/w 3 (5) of the BNS for illegally trespassing and filming inside the police station.