Hyderabad: 3 booked for self immolation bid during HYDRA demolition

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police on Monday, September 9 booked three persons who attempted to self immolate during the HYDRA demolition at Sunnam Cheruvu on September 8.

Based on a complaint by a resident of Kukatpally, the Madhapur police booked a case under section 132 Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The accused have been identified as 35-year-old Venkatesh, his 28-year-old wife Lakshmi and 28-year-old Naresh.

While Venkatesh and Naresh are drivers, Lakshmi works as a daily large labourer.

The case was registered after the three poured kerosene on themselves as a protest against the demolition of structures around the Sunnam Cheruvu by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA).

Addressing the issue, a Madhapur police inspector said, “We are monitoring the situation and a case is yet to be registered.”

Videos of the three persons pouring kerosene on themselves went viral from the incident on social media.

Speaking to media one of the persons said, “We have been paying rent of Rs 3,000 per month without having even the basic sanitation facilities. If the authorities suddenly decide to demolish our houses where are we supposed to go?”

Others from the area said that there was no prior information or notice regarding the demolition. The Sunnam Cheruvu Lake spans 26 acres. On September 8, HYDRA authorities dismantled sheds and buildings that were constructed against regulations within its full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones.

Numerous illegal sheds had been established by encroachers leading to reported environmental concerns. The HYDRA demolitions at Madhapur were conducted under tight security, with local police and municipal officials collaborating in the effort.