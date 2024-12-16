Hyderabad: 3 held for selling, transporting poppy straw worth Rs 1.25 cr

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the transportation and sale of poppy straw from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad. The operation led to the seizure of 53.5 kg of poppy straw valued at Rs 1.25 crores.

The accused have been identified as Mangilal, 21, Mangi Lal, 25 and Bhira Ram, 25, all hailing from Rajasthan.

According to reports, the accused who previously worked in steel railing and agriculture turned to drug trafficking due to financial difficulties. They had come into contact with drug peddler Pintu and began purchasing poppy straw at a lower price to transport and sell it in Hyderabad at high rates.

In 2023, Mangilal and two others were arrested for transporting and selling heroin from Rajasthan to Hyderabad.

On December 15, based on a tip-off, the SOT LB Nagar team along with Meerpet police apprehended the suspects near Ashok Reddy Colony, Nadergul. Along with the drugs, three mobile phones and other incriminating items were seized.

The main source and receivers remain unidentified and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them along with the absconding accused.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.