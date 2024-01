Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta police arrested three motorcycle thieves on Thursday. Police also recovered six motorcycles stolen from different areas of Hyderabad.

Police said the arrested accused, Mohd Aziz, Mehraj Shareef, and Mohd Jani, had formed a gang and committed theft of motorcycles during night time.

The committed the thefts and sold the vehicles for cheap price to make easy money.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded.