Hyderabad: 3 including juvenile held for phone snatching

The police have seized three stolen mobile phones from their possession

Hyderabad: Three individuals, including a juvenile, were arrested on Wednesday, October 10, for their involvement in a mobile phone snatching case in the city. The police seized three stolen mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Omkar Yadav Tavre, 18, resident of Bahdhurpally, R.Sanjay Goud, 19, of Suraram in Quthbullapur and a minor boy.

The Market Police, Hyderabad, seized 3 stolen phones including, a Vivo V 17 Pro, which is registered as lost at Mahankali police station, a Vivo Y 31 phone, registered as lost at Market Police station, and an unclaimed Vivo smartphone. The police have also seized a two-wheeler from their possession.

