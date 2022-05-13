Hyderabad: 3 lives saved by 1st time organ retrieval surgery

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th May 2022 6:15 pm IST
The team after successfully performing the organ retrieval surgery at Military Hospital Secunderabad
The team after successfully performing the organ retrieval surgery at Military Hospital Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A successful organ retrieval surgery was performed for the first time at Military hospital on the intervening night of 12 and 13 May. The initiative was taken by Brigadier Sanjay Singh, Commandant, Military hospital Secunderabad, and his team.

The organs were harvested from a 45 years old lady, the mother of a serving soldier Lance naik (L/ Nk) J Hari Babu presently serving at Kashmir Valley.

She was admitted in a critical state with a brain hemorrhage and was being treated for the same. Surgical teams from Osmania Medical College, KIMS Hospital, and Military Hospital Secunderabad performed the surgery.

MS Education Academy

The organ harvesting was done as per existing protocols after the consent of the family members. The organ donation is going to provide a new lease of life to three different patients who otherwise had lost hope of survival.

Colonel I Vishal Anand, Col GS (HQ TASA) and Mr Prakash Reddy IPS, DGP Traffic Police of Hyderabad helped the hospital in provisioning of Green Corridor for the fast transport of the retrieved organs.

Major Gen A Arun, GOC Dakshin Bharat (DB) Area, Major General RS Manral, GOC TASA, and Major General A Karmakar, MG Med DB Area thanked the family for their yeomen service and complimented Brigadier Sanjay Singh and his team for the efforts and flawless execution of the task.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button