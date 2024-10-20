Hyderabad: 3 madarsa students detained, tortued by Lallaguda police

Hyderabad: Three madarsa students were allegedly detained and tortured at the Lallaguda police station as part of an enquiry into the functioning of the academy.

A ‘X’ user Mohd Rafi in his post stated that “Yesterday two constables from Lallaguda Police station visited Madrasa Darul Uloom Siddiqia, Shanti Nagar Lallaguda. They took the phone numbers of all the children present in Madarsa. Later they asked the Madrasa management to get 3 kids to the Lalaguda Police station. When the caretaker Mannan visited Lalaguda Police station. The 3 kids were beaten up and tortured by Lallaguda Police. Also they forced the kids to give false statements. This is not acceptable at all. Very rude & harsh behaviour by Lalaguda Police. (sic)”.

Another user Khalida Parveen wrote, “Why lalaguda Police took away the madrasa children n beaten? @hydcitypolice. plz look into this matter (sic).”

AIMIM intervenes

Following the incident, the madaras management approached the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi who spoke to the police personnel.

“After coming to know about the issue, AIMIM president spoke to the police higher-ups. The issue was resolved and those detained at the police station were released,” said AIMIM party MLC, Mirza Rahmath Baig.

G Karanukar Reddy, SHO Lalaguda police station said the police came to know about the madrasa at Shantinagar and conducted an enquiry.

“Children from Bihar are studying there. We didn’t have information about it and an enquiry was done by sub inspector Shaik Shahed. No person was beaten up. The management did not obtained any permission to run the academy,” he stated.