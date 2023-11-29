Hyderabad: 3 police officers suspended for diluting case involving Rs 18L cash

Hyderabad: In a stringent move against three police officers over dereliction of duty, the Election Commission (EC) has suspended inspector of Musheerabad police station Jahangir Yadav, assistant commissioner of police A Yadagiri, and deputy commissioner of police M Venkateshwarlu of central zone for ‘diluting a case.’

The suspension came into effect following an event on November 29. It was alleged that the officers had diluted a case involving Rs 18 lakh cash recovered during a routine operation to check illegal cash flow during elections. “The police officers, instead of taking proper legal action against the culprits, were apparently trying to dilute the case and mislead the investigation by not naming the accused,” EC said in a letter to the Chief Secretary’s office reads.

The seized amount, along with mobile and chequebooks, was found in a vehicle with the registration number AP28-CH-6759 at an apartment, informed the letter. “The SHO booked a case under 102 CrPC against the unidentified accused when the police officers should have booked the case under relevant law by name as the owner of the vehicle, cell phone and to whom the money belonged. These could have been ascertained within few minutes of the seizure,” reads the letter.

Since the state is poll-bound, the action by the police officers is considered to be a breach of the fair execution of duty. The Election Commission, after careful scrutiny, deemed the conduct of the officers as biased, lacking the impartiality required during the electoral process.

Disciplinary proceedings are to be initiated against the accused police, with a completion deadline set for within six months, adhering to the guidelines stipulated in the Election Commission’s letter dated May 31, 2023.