Hyderabad: 3 Ugandan women rescued from flesh trade, repatriated

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday, April 20, repatriated three Ugandan women who were rescued from falling victims to a prostitution racket in Nallakunta.

Police said these women were rescued in January after a raid was conducted based on a tip-off. According to police, the three Ugandan women were brought to Hyderabad for prostitution.

Successfully repatriated three #Ugandan victims who were trafficked to Hyderabad for prostitution. Thank you @CPHydCity #DCPEast @shonallakunta for all the support. This could not have been possible without your assistance. #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/nKifT7rksb — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) April 20, 2024

A man named Kane from Uganda and other suspects were arrested for trafficking these women using the social media platform. Following the arrests, the victims were shifted to the Prajwala shelter home, police said.

On April 20, after completing all legal formalities, the rescued women were repatriated to their country.

Cases have been filed against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC, police said.