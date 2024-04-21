Hyderabad: 3 Ugandan women rescued from flesh trade, repatriated

Police said these women were rescued in January after a raid was conducted based on a tip-off

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2024 7:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: 3 Ugandan women repatriated after being rescued from prostitution
The Ugandan women on their way to catch a flight at Hyderabad airport (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday, April 20, repatriated three Ugandan women who were rescued from falling victims to a prostitution racket in Nallakunta.

Police said these women were rescued in January after a raid was conducted based on a tip-off. According to police, the three Ugandan women were brought to Hyderabad for prostitution.

A man named Kane from Uganda and other suspects were arrested for trafficking these women using the social media platform. Following the arrests, the victims were shifted to the Prajwala shelter home, police said.

MS Education Academy

On April 20, after completing all legal formalities, the rescued women were repatriated to their country.

Also Read
9 nails removed from prisoners stomach at Hyderabad hospital

Cases have been filed against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC, police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2024 7:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button