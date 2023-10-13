Hyderabad: 30-day traffic restrictions in view of Adikmet flyover repair

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been imposed for 30 days at Nallakunta, in view of the Adikmet flyover closure from October 12 to November 11.

The flyover will be undergoing repair works.

Heavy vehicles restricted between 5 am and 10 pm

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming through Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction, intending to proceed towards Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Secunderabad, Lalapet, ECIL, Nacharam, Moulali will be diverted at Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction, Vidyanagar ROB – NCC onto Osmania University Road will be restricted between 5 am and 10 pm.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed either onto OU Road or Lalithanagar Road.

Traffic diversions

Commuters travelling from Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction -Ramnagar T Junction towards Ramnagar Gundu will be diverted at Ramnagar Gundu towards Ramnagar X road.

Vehicles coming from Tarnaka junction and intending to go towards Vidyanagar – Hindi Mahavidyala – Shankarmatt – Fever Hospital road will be diverted at OU ‘Y’ junction to take on OU – NCC – Vidyanagar road.

Vehicles from Tarnaka Junction will be diverted at Seetafalmandi T Junction towards ROB Seethafalmandi. Vehicular movement is restricted towards Warasiguda Road and will be diverted at Seethafalmandi Junction towards Chilkalguda Road.

Vehicles coming through Vidyanagar ‘Y’ Junction, intending to proceed towards Tarnaka or Chilkalguda or Secunderabad will be diverted at Ramnagar T Junction towards Ramnagar Gundu to take Lalithanagar – Boudhanagar X Road – Warasiguda – Namalagundu – Seethafalmandi Junction – Seetafalmandi ROB to join on OU road at Seethafalmandi T Junction near EFLU.

Commuters travelling from Tarnaka junction intending to proceed towards Vidyanagar – Hindi Mahavidyala – Shankarmatt – Fever Hospital road will be diverted at Prof. Ramireddy Distance Education Centre (PGRDC) towards Boudhanagar X Road.

Citizens have been directed to make note of the diversions and take alternatives to ensure easy and hassle-free travel.