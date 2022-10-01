Hyderabad: 32-year-old man dies hour before wedding ceremony

The man was reportedly a resident of Medak Town a few years ago.

Updated: 1st October 2022 1:25 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a groom died an hour before the commencement of his marriage ceremony.

Syed Wajid Ali’s (32) Nikah was scheduled for Friday an hour before which he died of a heart attack at his residence in Asif Nagar. Wajid lived with his mother, four brothers and three sisters.

The man was reportedly a resident of Medak Town until a few years ago. His funeral prayer took place after Zohar prayers on Saturday at Masjid-e-Abu-Bakr, Jhirra, Asif Nagar. Burial will take place in the adjacent graveyard.

