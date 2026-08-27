Hyderabad: 32-year-old woman found hanging at Khanamet residence

The house owner reportedly called the deceased's husband and informed him that she was not opening the door and was not responding to phone calls.

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Rope hanging against a bright blue wooden wall, symbolising a distressing scene.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Izzath Nagar, Khanamet, under the Serilingampally police station limits, on Thursday, August 27.

According to police, the deceased was identified as B Sunitha Naik alias Soni.

Police said Sunitha had been living with her husband, Dharmendra Kumar, at the house for about six years. The couple had married around 10 years ago and had no children. Sunitha was reportedly Dharmendra’s second wife.

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On Wednesday night, at around 9 pm, Dharmendra, who works as a supervisor at IT Raheja Park in Madhapur, left home for night duty.

The Thursday at around 12.32 pm, the house owner, Rakthapu Bharthi, reportedly called Dharmendra and informed him that Sunitha was not opening the door and was not responding to phone calls.

Dharmendra immediately returned home. As there was no response from inside, he, along with the house owner and two others, opened the door and entered the house. They found Sunitha hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree in the bedroom.

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Police said no other person was present in the house during that time. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.

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