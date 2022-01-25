Hyderabad: 39-year-old chain snatcher held in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: As chain snatching incidents increase in the city, LB Nagar police on Monday nabbed a chain snatcher and seizing a gold chain worth 3.5 tolas.

The accused was identified as 39-year-old Mohammed Ashwaq, a resident of Jahanuma in Falaknuma. He is said to be a former realtor. The incident occurred on January 13 at Shiva Ganga colony in LB Nagar, when Ashwaq snatched a chain from a woman.

Based on a complaint, the police had booked a case and after examining the CCTV cameras identified the man. He was tracked down and arrested by the police.

In two similar incident on January 4, the offenders snatched gold chains from passers-by at KPHB and Jedimetla. In both instances, the offenders were captured on CCTV. Two teams have been deployed by the police to investigate the cases. At 8:30 PM on Tuesday on KPHB road no 2, an offender struck a woman at her apartment and escaped with a 3-gram gold chain.

In a separate incident in Jedimetla, around 9:50 pm a woman who was walking back home after work was attacked by an offender travelling on a bike, who attacked from the front and escaped with a gold chain of 2 tolas. According to a report by the New Indian Express, the police stated that the offender was wearing a mask at the time of the incident, he was not wearing a helmet.