Hyderabad: 4 arrested for stealing 21 rental cars worth Rs 2.5 crore

Hyderabad: Raidurgam police arrested four persons on charges of cheating car owners here on Monday, December 2. As many as 21 cars were recovered.

The four accused have been identified as – Upudi Usha from Telecom Nagar, Thudumula Mallesh from Shikpet Nala, Sagar Patil and Jamane Anil Kumar, both residents of Attapur.

According to the police statement, Usha and Mallesh rented four-wheelers from car owners under the pretext of using them. The duo then sold the cars to Patil and Kumar who gave the vehicles for rent to different customers.

When one of the car owners asked Usha and Mallesh to return their car, the two did not respond.

Suspicious, the car owner approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the police complaint, an investigation was launched and the four accused were arrested. Police recovered the stolen 21 cars, all worth Rs 2,50,00,000.

The 21 cars recovered are – Four Mahindra Thar, 10 Maruthi Suzuki Ertiga, one Toyota Innova Crysta, three Maruti Swift, one each of Hyundai Venue car, Hyundai I20 and Hyundai Grand i10 respectively.

A case has been registered.