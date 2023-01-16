Hyderabad: 4 arrested in Vanasthalipuram robbery case; Rs 18L seized

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in a robbery case at Vanasthalipuram and recovered Rs 18 lakh in cash, a Mercedes Benz car, a Yamaha Fascino Bike and five mobile phones from them.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Abdul Hameed alias Nayeem, 32, a resident of Tallabkatta, Omer Bin Hamza Al Jabri, 30, son of Zafar Pahelwan of Yakutpura, Ali Bin Hamza Al Jabri alias Ali, 27, son of Zafar Pahelwan, a resident of Yakutpura and Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman alias Fahad, 42, of Ali Jah Kotla. One more person Raheem Ghouri is absconding.

Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, D S Chauhan, said that Abdul Hameed had obtained a loan of Rs 50 lakh from Venkat Reddy and had assured him of repaying it but did not clear it.

“When Hameed failed to pay the loan amount, Venkat Reddy started pressuring him to clear the loan. Hameed came to know Venkat Reddy carried huge cash and conspired to loot the cash and pay back the same amount to him and clear the loan,” said D S Chauhan.

“On January 6, when Venkat Reddy was carrying the cash from his liquor shop, Hameed, Omer, Ali Bin Hamza and Fahad stopped him and snatched Rs 25 lakh from him. Afterwards, all of them distributed the amount among themselves,” said the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police.

Based on a tip, the police arrested the four persons and recovered Rs 18 lakh cash and vehicles from them.

The case took a new turn during the investigation when the police found that Venkat Reddy was a partner in Hawala business alongside a US-based NRI Praveen and seized huge amounts of cash from his house.

Further investigation is underway.