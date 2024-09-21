Hyderabad: 4 drug peddlers held, 2.3 kg hash oil seized

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Friday, September 20 arrested four persons accused of drug peddling and seized 2.3 kg of hash oil from them.

The LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) apprehended V Ranjith Kumar, Bollam Sai Nithin, Bachu Narendra, and B Sai Krishna while their associate Sai remains absconding. According to police Ranjith, the prime accused planned to sell hash oil in Hyderabad to make quick money.

He was assisted by Sai Nithin, Narendra, and Krishna. The group hired a car and travelled to Andhra Pradesh to purchase the hash oil. They were caught while returning to Hyderabad.

The prime accused Ranjit was earlier caught by the excise police in February. He continued his activities after his release. The offenders were booked under sections 8 (c) 20 (b) (ii) (C) and section 29 of the The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).