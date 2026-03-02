Hyderabad: 4 illegal money lenders arrested for abetting triple suicide

They claimed responsibility for pressurising the family and forcibly collecting blank cheques and bond papers as security.

Four illegal moneylenders arrested for abetment to suicide.
Hyderabad: Four illegal money lenders were arrested on Monday, March 2, for abetting the suicide of three family members in Amberpet.

The accused individuals were identified as Mohd Wasi Uz Zaman, alias Irfan (57), P Rajasekhara Reddy (55), Mohd Nawaz (50), and Syed Majeed Hyder (53).

After Kadgekar Ramraj (54), his wife Madhavi, and their son Kadgekar Shashank Raj were found dead at their residence, the deceased’s daughter lodged a complaint on February 24.

Initially, the police registered a case under section 194 (mandates police to investigate or report a case of suicide) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)

During the investigation, suicide notes recovered from the scene revealed that the victims were severely harassed by illegal money lenders who had given advanced loans amounting to Rs 57 lakhs. They allegedly charged high interest, forcibly obtaining black cheques, promissory notes, and other original land documents.

The money lenders repeatedly threatened and humiliated the family, the police said. According to the call data records, the accused contacted and threatened the deceased on the night of February 24, demanding that he pay the remaining amount.

The case was altered to be registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Monday, the police arrested the accused, who, during interrogation, admitted to lending money at a high interest rate. They claimed responsibility for pressurising the family and forcibly collecting blank cheques and bond papers as security.

Police seized 12 blank cheques, six promissory notes, three memorandums of understanding (MOUs), one mortgage-cum-loan agreement, original agricultural land documents of 3 acres at Gandhimall Village, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District, bond papers, and mobile phones used to extort money from the deceased family members.

