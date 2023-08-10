Hyderabad: 4 injured as car turns turtle at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

Hyderabad: A car turned turtle after it lost balance at the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge around 3 pm on Wednesday, leaving four people injured.

According to the police, the injured people sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a local hospital immediately.

Also Read Hyderabad: Mahindra felicitates Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen with Thar

The driver was reportedly driving on the Jubilee Hills to ITC Kohinoor strech when the car overturned as he tried to take a U-turn.

After receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

However, four ‘over speeding challans’ were reportedly issued against the car owner. He was also asked to pay a total fine of Rs 4000.