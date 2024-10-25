Hyderabad: 4 nabbed for selling drugs; MDMA, LSD worth Rs 20L seized

Hyderabad: Four persons including a foreign national were arrested in two separate cases, on Friday, October 25. Drugs including MDMA and LSD worth Rs 20.75 lakh were seized from them.

In the first case, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) in coordination with the Humayun Nagar police arrested a man and seized 50 grams of MDMA worth Rs 7,75,000 from him.

In the second case, the HNEW in coordination with Kanchanbagh police arrested three persons including an interstate drug peddler and two receivers.

The police seized 80 grams of MDMA, 10 blots of LSD and three mobile phones from the accused. All seized items were worth Rs 13 lakh.