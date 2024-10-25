IAS officer clarifies on power tariff hike in Telangana

Hyderabad: IAS officer Musharraf Ali Faruqui, the chairman and managing director of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), recently provided clarity on the proposed power tariff hike in Telangana.

Addressing public concerns, he reassured that the increase would not impact low and middle-income groups, who will continue to pay their existing rates.

Power tariff increase for high usage in Telangana, says IAS officer

During a public hearing, Faruqui explained that while power tariffs will remain unchanged for low and middle-income groups, there will be a slight hike for consumers using over 300 units.

This decision is intended to ensure that essential consumption remains affordable for the majority while balancing the financial requirements of the state’s electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs).

The proposal to hike the power tariff in Telangana came to light after the DISCOMs submitted their Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) for the fiscal year 2024-25. This plan seeks to raise Rs 1,200 crore to address a substantial revenue deficit of Rs 14,222 crore.

Distribution losses reduced

The IAS Officer highlighted the strides made in reducing distribution losses, which have dropped to 4.75 percent. Additionally, the aggregate technical and commercial losses were brought down to 19.03 percent.

These reductions are crucial as they reflect increased efficiency within the power distribution system.

While the IAS officer clarified the tariff hike’s impact, opposition leader S Madhusudhana Chary voiced concerns after the hearing, urging the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) to reject the proposal.