Hyderabad: 40 school children fall ill due to pungent smell in classrooms

As the odour became unbearable, a few students started vomiting blood.

Updated: 7th December 2024 7:04 pm IST
Around 40 students of Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Chintal fall sick after smelling the pungent smell emanating after strong acid was used to clean classrooms.

Hyderabad: In a concerning incident, around 40-50 students of Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Chintal were taken ill on Saturday, December 7, after they vomited blood due to a pungent smell from acid which was reportedly used to clean the classroom walls.

As per reports, at around 10:30 am, students from Class 7th and 8th experienced a strong odour from their classrooms which was recently cleaned with acid.

As the odour became unbearable, a few students started vomiting blood. They were immediately rushed to Pulse and Pranadhara Hospitals where some of them were treated in the ICU.

Initially, the school management did not tell the parents about the incident. But when the parents came to know, they launched a strong protest in front of the school.

However, after the doctors informed the parents that the children were in stable condition, the situation calmed down.

