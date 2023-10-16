Hyderabad: 42-yr-old barber stabbed to death at saloon in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old barber was stabbed to death at his saloon shop in Kukatpally on late Sunday, October 15.

The man identified as Ashok, ran a hair saloon named Harish Looks in Kukatpallly. On Sunday night when Ashok did not return home, his family developed a concern. They went to his shop the following day looking for him and found his body in a pool of blood.

According to the police who reached the spot on information, the assailants stabbed Ashok multiple times and damaged the CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

Meanwhile, Ashok’s body was sent for autopsy and the police registered a case.