Hyderabad: 42-yr-old barber stabbed to death at saloon in Kukatpally

The assailants stabbed the man multiple times and damaged the CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 16th October 2023 3:22 pm IST
A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death at his saloon shop in Kukatpally on late Sunday, October 15.
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old barber was stabbed to death at his saloon shop in Kukatpally on late Sunday, October 15.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The man identified as Ashok, ran a hair saloon named Harish Looks in Kukatpallly. On Sunday night when Ashok did not return home, his family developed a concern. They went to his shop the following day looking for him and found his body in a pool of blood.

Also Read
TSPSC aspirant suicide: Hyderabad cops probe ‘strained relationship’ angle

According to the police who reached the spot on information, the assailants stabbed Ashok multiple times and damaged the CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, Ashok’s body was sent for autopsy and the police registered a case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 16th October 2023 3:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button