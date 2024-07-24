Hyderabad: 44-year-old worker attacked with hammer, dies

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old construction worker was allegedly beaten to death by his colleagues over money disputes in Gachibowli on Tuesday night, July 13.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh residing in Vattinagulapally, Gachibowli. Kumar worked as a construction worker and contract labourer.

According to reports, Kumar took money from the contractor, under the guise of paying employees, but he did not distribute the wages. This led to an argument with the accused and two others.

Later, as they went to sleep, the accused attacked Rajesh with a hammer, killing him on the spot.

Upon receiving information, the police registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.