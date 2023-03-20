Hyderabad: 462 vehicles to be auctioned at Moinabad police station

Vehicle details are accessible from N Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector Of Police, Cyberabad. He can be contacted at 9490617317 or the Cyberabad Police official website.

Hyderabad: Police will hold a public auction of 462 vehicles of different types at the Moinabad Police station Ground of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

As permitted by sections 6(2) and 7 of the Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, along with sections 40 and 41 of the Hyderabad City Police Act, it is recommended to dispose of these cars by public auction.

“Anyone with an objection or ownership/hypothecation interest may submit an application to the Cyberabad Commissionerate’s Commissioner of Police and request the vehicle within six months of receiving notice; otherwise, the vehicles would be sold at auction,” said a press release here on Monday.

